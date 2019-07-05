GCI Liberty, Inc. (GLIBA) Touches $63.04 High on Jul, 5; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 88.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 16,700 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 28.26%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 35,560 shares with $1.01 million value, up from 18,860 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $7.78B valuation. It closed at $33.16 lastly. It is down 2.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion

The stock of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) reached all time high today, Jul, 5 and still has $66.82 target or 6.00% above today’s $63.04 share price. This indicates more upside for the $6.65 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $66.82 PT is reached, the company will be worth $398.70M more. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.04. About 88,182 shares traded. GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) has risen 36.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical GLIBA News: 09/05/2018 – GCI Liberty 1Q Loss/Shr $1.58; 10/05/2018 – GCI Liberty Announces Reincorporation in Delaware; 08/05/2018 – GCI Liberty Presenting at Conference May 14; 13/04/2018 – GCI Liberty, Inc. Announces Change to Meeting Date and Time for Special Meeting of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – Reincorporation Merger Proposal Approved at GCI Liberty’s Special Meeting of Hldrs; 19/04/2018 – DJ GCI LIBERTY INC CL A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLIBA); 08/05/2018 – GCI LIBERTY INC GLIBA.O – GCI NEWCO (TO BE RENAMED GCI LIBERTY, INC.) WILL CONTINUE AS SURVIVING CORPORATION IN REINCORPORATION MERGER; 03/04/2018 GCI Liberty, Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend; 31/05/2018 – GCI Launches New Data Compliance Solution with CSG; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides communications services in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.65 billion. It offers a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand name. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as General Communication, Inc. and changed its name to GCI Liberty, Inc. in February 2018.

Analysts await GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.26 earnings per share, down 178.79% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.33 per share. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by GCI Liberty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.79% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 2,490 shares to 2,325 valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 24,793 shares and now owns 24,219 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was reduced too.

