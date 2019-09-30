GCI Liberty, Inc. (GLIBA) Forms $61.06 Double Top; TTM Technologies (TTMI) Sentiment Is 1.25

TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 85 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 68 trimmed and sold stakes in TTM Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 110.43 million shares, down from 111.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding TTM Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 45 Increased: 64 New Position: 21.

Ironwood Investment Management Llc holds 1.89% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. for 236,870 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny owns 1.65 million shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.79% invested in the company for 715,111 shares. The New York-based Needham Investment Management Llc has invested 0.57% in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, a New York-based fund reported 468,058 shares.

Analysts await TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. TTMI’s profit will be $23.20 million for 13.93 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by TTM Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 633.33% EPS growth.

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes printed circuit boards worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. It provides a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It has a 17.41 P/E ratio. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores.

