Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 23,795 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, down from 25,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44 million shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 245,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Gazit Globe Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GZT News: 29/03/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY MATERIAL TAX LIABILITY DUE TO GAINS THAT MAY RESULT FROM SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – ECONOMIC FFO FOR QUARTER TOTALED NIS 0.87 PER SHARE; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 14/03/2018 GAZIT-GLOBE: AMOUNT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $300M FROM $360M; 27/03/2018 – GAZIT-GLOBE APPOINTS EHUD ARNON CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Loss $138M; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – SAME PROPERTY NOI FOR GROUP IN QUARTER INCREASED BY 3.7% COMPARED TO SAME QUARTER IN 2017; 28/03/2018 – Gazit-Globe Reports Strong Financial Results in 2017

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHE) by 174,128 shares to 260,758 shares, valued at $20.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 8,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $14.39 million activity. The insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767. 1,328 shares were sold by Hoovel Catherine A., worth $233,662 on Wednesday, February 13.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fd (JRS) by 31,047 shares to 185,635 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625 shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.15 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.