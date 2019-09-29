Gavea Investimentos Ltda Trimmed Its Vale S A (VALE) Stake by $11.30 Million; Share Value Rose; Cypress Capital Management Has Trimmed Coca (KO) Position by $1.12 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Gavea Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 54.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold 868,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 711,830 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 13.50M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 16/05/2018 – Biggest Major Currency Loss Signals Windfall for Iron King Vale; 26/04/2018 – Vale curbing base metal output to boost returns; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS, EST. 75.4M TONS; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Ebitda Falls 8% on Year to $3.97 Billion; 22/03/2018 – TOP VALE SHAREHOLDERS ARE SAID TO BE IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 25/04/2018 – Brazil’s Vale posts weaker-than-expected 1st-qtr profit; 26/04/2018 – CEO OF VALE SAYS CO IS CURBING PRODUCTION OF BASE METALS IN SEARCH OF BETTER RETURNS; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET OPERATING REVENUE OF $8.6 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 59.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 16,860 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $764,000, down from 41,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.94 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08B for 4.76 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 82,483 shares to 259,341 shares, valued at $13.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 68,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).