Gavea Investimentos Ltda Position in Vale S A (VALE) Has Lowered by $11.30 Million as Share Value Rose; Axogen (AXGN) Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Trimmed Position as Stock Value Declined

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 69,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The hedge fund held 91,012 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, down from 160,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $564.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 280,490 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Rev $17.3M; 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 07/05/2018 – AxoGen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen Sees $123 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN, NAMES KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 07/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING FOR LONG TERM FACILITY AND CAPACITY EXPANSION AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

Gavea Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 54.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold 868,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 711,830 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57M, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.13. About 22.72M shares traded or 17.81% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – Brazil’s Vale 1Q Net Profit Falls 36% on Year to $1.59 Billion; 18/05/2018 – VALE CEO OPTIMISTIC TRADE SPAT WON’T LEAD TO HARMFUL BARRIERS; 17/04/2018 – Vale Lower Output Offset by Smarts, and China Love of Clean Ore; 14/03/2018 – Vale announces the redemption of its 4.625% guaranteed notes due 2020 and a cash tender offer for its 5.875% guaranteed notes due 2021 and 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 10/04/2018 – VALE’S NEW DIVIDEND POLICY IS AGRESSIVE: CEO SCHVARTSMAN; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS BOARD COULD DECIDE TO PAY EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDENDS; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS IT IS NOT CLEAR IF VALE WILL CONTINUE WITH NICKEL OPERATIONS AT VALE NOVA CALEDONIA IN THE FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – YARA GETS BRAZIL’S APPROVAL TO BUY VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES; 03/04/2018 – PETROS SEEN KEEPING GOOD AMOUNT OF SHRS IN VALE AFTER SALE: CEO; 08/03/2018 VALE CALLS HOLDERS MEETING ON CHANGES TO BYLAWS FOR APRIL 13

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 5.05 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Major Miners Embrace Indonesia Nickel Ore Export Ban | INN – Investing News Network” on September 12, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Vale partially halts work at second-largest iron ore mine – MINING.com” published on September 13, 2019, Mining.com published: “African miners reviewing legalities around tailings dam failures – expert – MINING.com” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Vale Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on April 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wheaton Precious Metals: A Gold Stock to Avoid for Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Axogen, Inc. Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of AxoGen (NASDAQ: AXGN) and Encourages AxoGen Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AxoGen commercial chief bids adieu – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AXGN, LULU, FTDR – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AxoGen, Inc. Pre-Announces Financial and Operational Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Analysts await AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 54.55% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by AxoGen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 14,100 shares to 22,900 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bilibili Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).