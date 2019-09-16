Gavea Investimentos Ltda Lowered Its Position in Vale S A (VALE) by $11.30 Million; Barton Investment Management Boosted Position in Grubhub (GRUB)

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00 million, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.04M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M

Gavea Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 54.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold 868,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 711,830 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 24.86 million shares traded or 28.11% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 18/04/2018 – Prosecutors, Samarco to ask more time for disaster’s compensation plan; 22/03/2018 – TOP VALE SHAREHOLDERS ARE SAID TO BE IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NICKEL OUTPUT 58.6K TONS, -17.9% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS EFFORTS TO ATTRACT PARTNER FOR VALE NOVA CALEDONIA PROJECT CONTINUE, EXPECTING RESULTS BY END OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS SEES INTERNATIONAL IRON ORE PRICE FLOOR AT AROUND $60 PER TONNE; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 2020 BONDS; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR; 24/05/2018 – VALE EXPECTS S11D TO PRODUCE 58 MLN TN OF IRON ORE IN 2018, ABOVE MOST RECENT OFFICIAL FORECAST OF 50-55 MLN TN; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Revenue Rises 1% on Year to $8.60 Billion; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS, EST. 75.4M TONS

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is GrubHub Inc (GRUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GrubHub becomes McDelivery partner; shares +4% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Grubhub Inc.’s (NYSE:GRUB) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: DoorDash Steals the Food Delivery Crown From Grubhub – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GRUB bull praises McDonald’s partnership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $669.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 2,044 shares to 302,285 shares, valued at $90.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,445 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08B for 5.06 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.