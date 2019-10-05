Gavea Investimentos Ltda Has Decreased Position in Vale S A (VALE) by $11.30 Million as Share Value Rose; Hanson Mcclain Stake in Aon Plc (AON) Has Cut by $301,200 as Share Value Rose

Gavea Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 54.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold 868,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 711,830 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 21.56 million shares traded or 12.51% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 15/05/2018 – ASHMORE BOOSTED IBN, PBR/A, VALE, LOMA, SIMO IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – VALE REPORTS REDEMPTION OF 4.625% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2020 & A; 28/03/2018 – Vale announces early tender results and early settlement of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS SECOND INSTALLMENT TO BE PAID IN MARCH BASED ON SECOND HALF 2018 RESULTS; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bradesco eyes closing up to 200 branches this year -CEO; 09/05/2018 – YARA PURCHASE OF VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES COMPLEX IN BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – VALE CFO SAYS CO SHORTENING LIABILITY MATURITIES TO CUT COSTS; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS BEST SCENARIO IS FOR SAMARCO TO RESUME OPERATIONS IN EARLY 2019; 12/04/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES CLOSING, FINAL RESULTS OF 2022 BONDS BUY OFFER; 03/04/2018 – PETROS SEEN KEEPING GOOD AMOUNT OF SHRS IN VALE AFTER SALE: CEO

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 96.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 1,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 50 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 1,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $192. About 482,253 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.02B for 4.77 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 62,075 shares to 97,714 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (PSK) by 24,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $335.02 million for 33.57 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

