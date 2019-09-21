Gavea Investimentos Ltda Decreased Vale S A (VALE) Stake by $11.30 Million as Valuation Rose; Cubic Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in American Express Co (AXP) by $377,241

Gavea Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 54.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold 868,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 711,830 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.58 lastly. It is down 8.73% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 21/03/2018 – Vale announces final tender results of cash tender offer for 5.875% guaranteed notes due 2021; 23/05/2018 – Cobalt Streaming May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 04/04/2018 – Pension fund Previ not likely to sell its Vale shares in 2018; 04/05/2018 – PETROS IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES IN PETROBRAS, VALE, BRF: CIO; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS FIRST-QUARTER INVESTMENTS TOTAL $890 MLN; 16/04/2018 – CORRECT: VALE FIRST-QUARTER IRON-ORE PRODUCTION 82M TONS; 16/05/2018 – Biggest Major Currency Loss Signals Windfall for Iron King Vale; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 24/05/2018 – VALE GIVES SOME ADMIN WORKERS DAY OFF AMID BRAZIL TRUCK STRIKE; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS PRODUCTION IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 SHOULD BE SIMILAR TO FIRST HALF OF 2017

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc analyzed 3,067 shares as the company's stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 57,828 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14 million, down from 60,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $96.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 4.38 million shares traded or 26.88% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.03 billion for 4.83 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

More important recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wheaton Precious Metals: A Gold Stock to Avoid for Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Brazil police to issue first criminal charges in Vale dam disaster – WSJ – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vale suspends operations at second largest iron ore mine – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was released by: Mining.com and their article: “Brazil to lay criminal charges against Vale, auditor in dam burst – MINING.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.