Gavea Investimentos Ltda Decreased Its Position in Vale S A (VALE) by $11.30 Million; Cbre Clarion Securities Has Trimmed Position in Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) as Shares Declined

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) by 97.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 771,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The institutional investor held 18,842 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195,000, down from 790,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 1.41 million shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018

Gavea Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 54.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold 868,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 711,830 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 20.99M shares traded or 10.35% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 09/05/2018 – REG-Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatāo Fertilizantes complex in Brazil approved; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q CAPEX $890.0M; 21/03/2018 – Vale announces final tender results of cash tender offer for 5.875% guaranteed notes due 2021; 12/04/2018 – Sound of silence sweeps through Maida Vale’s housing market; 09/05/2018 – BRADESPAR REJECTS REPORT ON VALE SHAREHOLDER DISPUTE; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO IS NOT SATISFIED WITH NICKEL PRICE; 19/03/2018 – Vale set to shake up dividend policy; 15/05/2018 – VALE SAYS YARA DEAL CONCLUDED; 20/04/2018 – Vale says court postponed deadline for Samarco compensation plan; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.02B for 4.77 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $4.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc. by 12,905 shares to 99,096 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) by 123,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Properties Of America (NYSE:RPAI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Magnetar Financial Ltd has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested 0.04% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 270,138 shares. First Tru Advisors LP holds 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) or 175,575 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 239,993 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Parametric Port Associates Limited has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Dimensional Fund LP invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Blackrock Inc invested 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Waterfront Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 723,820 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Lc reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 74,421 shares. Smith Graham And Invest Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.87% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) or 783,229 shares. Qs Investors Limited Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Everence holds 0.04% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 24,980 shares.