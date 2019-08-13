GATX (GATX) to pay $0.46 on Sep 30, 2019; TOYOTA MOTOR LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARE (TOYOF) SI Increased By 16.02%

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:TOYOF) had an increase of 16.02% in short interest. TOYOF’s SI was 1.55 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.02% from 1.34 million shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 1938 days are for TOYOTA MOTOR CORP LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:TOYOF)’s short sellers to cover TOYOF’s short positions. It closed at $63.63 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

GATX Corp (NYSE:GATX) is expected to pay $0.46 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:GATX) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.46 dividend. GATX Corp’s current price of $74.52 translates into 0.62% yield. GATX Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $74.52. About 227,135 shares traded. GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) has declined 5.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GATX News: 25/05/2018 – GATX, TRINITY RAIL AMEND SUPPLY PACT TO EXTEND TO DEC. 31, 2023; 25/05/2018 – GATX CORP – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, TERM OF AGREEMENT WAS EXTENDED FROM MARCH 2020 TO DECEMBER 31, 2023 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – GATX 1Q EPS $1.98; 26/04/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – GATX REAFFIRMS 2018 FY EPS OUTLOOK OF $4.55 – $4.75/SHR; 01/05/2018 – GATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – GATX 1Q Profit Rises 33%, Beats Market Expectations; 22/04/2018 – DJ GATX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GATX); 04/05/2018 – GATX CORP – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED UNDER INDENTURE, DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 6, 2008, BETWEEN GATX AND U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial Innovation

Another recent and important GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) news was published by Streetinsider.com which published an article titled: “Form DEFC14A EQT Corp Filed by: EQT Corp – StreetInsider.com” on May 22, 2019.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.66 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company , and Portfolio Management. It has a 13.57 P/E ratio. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.