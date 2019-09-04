GATX (GATX) to pay $0.46 on Sep 30, 2019; Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Sentiment Is 1.43

GATX Corp (NYSE:GATX) is expected to pay $0.46 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:GATX) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.46 dividend. GATX Corp’s current price of $72.50 translates into 0.63% yield. GATX Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 250,459 shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) has declined 5.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GATX News: 16/04/2018 GATX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – GATX 1Q Profit Rises 33%, Beats Market Expectations; 04/05/2018 – GATX CORP – ENTERED INTO AN UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH UNDERWRITERS, DATED MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – GATX CORP – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, TERM OF AGREEMENT WAS EXTENDED FROM MARCH 2020 TO DECEMBER 31, 2023 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in GATX; 19/04/2018 – GATX CORP GATX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.55 TO $4.75; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: GATX $300m Long 10Y; IPT +170 Area; 19/04/2018 – GATX CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $305.3 MLN VS $316.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 70 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 49 sold and trimmed stock positions in Lakeland Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 18.59 million shares, up from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lakeland Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 43 Increased: 47 New Position: 23.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company , and Portfolio Management. It has a 13.2 P/E ratio. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 70,601 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) has declined 5.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LKFN’s profit will be $19.94 million for 13.17 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Lakeland Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It has a 12.54 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans.

Monarch Capital Management Inc holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation for 195,760 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 133,307 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.92% invested in the company for 155,836 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P., a Texas-based fund reported 801,951 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $468,290 activity.

