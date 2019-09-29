GATX (GATX) EPS Estimated At $1.15; Shorts at Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Raised By 7.41%

Analysts expect GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) to report $1.15 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 5.74% from last quarter’s $1.22 EPS. GATX’s profit would be $41.06M giving it 16.83 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $1.78 EPS previously, GATX Corporation’s analysts see -35.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $77.41. About 146,878 shares traded. GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) has declined 5.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GATX News: 19/04/2018 – GATX REAFFIRMS 2018 FY EPS OUTLOOK OF $4.55 – $4.75/SHR; 25/05/2018 – GATX, TRINITY RAIL AMEND SUPPLY PACT TO EXTEND TO DEC. 31, 2023; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates GATX Corp’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’ Rating; 19/04/2018 – GATX CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $305.3 MLN VS $316.1 MLN; 01/05/2018 – GATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – GATX 1Q Rev $305.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ GATX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GATX); 25/05/2018 – GATX CORP – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, TERM OF AGREEMENT WAS EXTENDED FROM MARCH 2020 TO DECEMBER 31, 2023 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – GATX CORP – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED UNDER INDENTURE, DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 6, 2008, BETWEEN GATX AND U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 26/04/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) had an increase of 7.41% in short interest. BRX's SI was 7.99 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.41% from 7.43M shares previously. With 2.49M avg volume, 3 days are for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)'s short sellers to cover BRX's short positions. The SI to Brixmor Property Group Inc's float is 2.69%. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 2.41M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Brixmor Property Group has $2200 highest and $1800 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is -3.56% below currents $20.22 stock price. Brixmor Property Group had 10 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) rating on Wednesday, June 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $20 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 23 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. Scotia Capital downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Friday, August 16 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 278.00 million shares or 3.33% less from 287.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 52,511 shares. 26,120 were reported by Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership. Rhumbline Advisers holds 766,947 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 85,758 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 2.66M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential holds 785,044 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 100,850 shares. Shell Asset Management Co invested in 30,802 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rothschild & Comm Asset Mngmt Us holds 100,453 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 61,200 shares. Real Management Serv Ltd Llc has 557,900 shares for 6.73% of their portfolio. The Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0.07% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.02 billion. As of March 31, 2013, the firm owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. It has a 17.09 P/E ratio. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $138,750 activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $138,750 was made by Taylor James M Jr on Friday, August 16.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company , and Portfolio Management. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotive.