GATX (GATX) Analysts See $1.32 EPS; Shorts at Lazard LTD. Lazard LTD. Class A (LAZ) Lowered By 30.33%

Lazard LTD. Lazard LTD. Class A (NYSE:LAZ) had a decrease of 30.33% in short interest. LAZ’s SI was 1.11 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 30.33% from 1.59M shares previously. With 1.10 million avg volume, 1 days are for Lazard LTD. Lazard LTD. Class A (NYSE:LAZ)’s short sellers to cover LAZ’s short positions. The SI to Lazard LTD. Lazard LTD. Class A’s float is 0.98%. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 503,272 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 35.82% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Rev $754.7M; 27/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO’S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $962 MLN; 30/04/2018 – LAZARD’S RAINE SAYS HEALTH NEEDS NEW PRICING MODELS COME TO MKT; 10/04/2018 – MOVES-Lazard Asset Management names David Gibson as managing director; 09/05/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion appoints subordinated debt fund manager; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD AS ADVISER: REORG; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD – “STARTING THIS QTR, NO LONGER BREAKING OUT RESTRUCTURING REVENUE WITHIN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SEGMENT” – CFO ON CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasel valued Braskem at $11.4 billion in offer – report

Analysts expect GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) to report $1.32 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 13.79% from last quarter’s $1.16 EPS. GATX’s profit would be $47.79M giving it 14.21 P/E if the $1.32 EPS is correct. After having $1.12 EPS previously, GATX Corporation’s analysts see 17.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 214,700 shares traded. GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) has risen 7.59% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.16% the S&P500. Some Historical GATX News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in GATX; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial Innovation; 16/04/2018 GATX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – GATX CORP – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, TERM OF AGREEMENT WAS EXTENDED FROM MARCH 2020 TO DECEMBER 31, 2023 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – GATX REAFFIRMS 2018 FY EPS OUTLOOK OF $4.55 – $4.75/SHR; 22/04/2018 – DJ GATX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GATX); 19/04/2018 – GATX CORP GATX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.55 TO $4.75; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates GATX Corp’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’ Rating; 19/04/2018 – GATX 1Q REV. $305.3M, EST. $304.8M

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.85 billion. The Company’s Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. It has a 9.62 P/E ratio. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold Lazard Ltd shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Management owns 5,625 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 196,554 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Lc has 20,909 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) or 456,703 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc holds 0% or 7,671 shares. 9,365 are owned by Chem Bancshares. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 419,846 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 400,000 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Lc accumulated 32,921 shares. Focused Wealth Management reported 341 shares stake. The Kansas-based Meritage Port Mngmt has invested 0.43% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Amp Investors reported 12,900 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation stated it has 0.05% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Pinnacle Assocs Limited stated it has 552,290 shares.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company , and Portfolio Management. It has a 16.11 P/E ratio. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotive.