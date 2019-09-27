GATX (GATX) Analysts See $1.15 EPS; Quantitative Investment Management Trimmed Fortinet (FTNT) Position

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 72.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 30,094 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 11,606 shares with $891,000 value, down from 41,700 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $13.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $78.86. About 646,805 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies

Analysts expect GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) to report $1.15 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 5.74% from last quarter’s $1.22 EPS. GATX’s profit would be $41.05M giving it 16.90 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $1.78 EPS previously, GATX Corporation’s analysts see -35.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.74. About 131,149 shares traded. GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) has declined 5.57% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GATX News: 25/05/2018 – GATX CORP – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, TERM OF AGREEMENT WAS EXTENDED FROM MARCH 2020 TO DECEMBER 31, 2023 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – GATX, TRINITY RAIL AMEND SUPPLY PACT TO EXTEND TO DEC. 31, 2023; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates GATX Corp’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’ Rating; 16/04/2018 GATX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – GATX 1Q Rev $305.3M; 19/04/2018 – GATX CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $305.3 MLN VS $316.1 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial Innovation; 08/05/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: GATX $300m Long 10Y; IPT +170 Area; 19/04/2018 – GATX CORP GATX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.55 TO $4.75

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Share Price Increased 197% – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fortinet: Why I Remain Bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fortinet Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IndiGo Airlines Relies on Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN Solution to Provide the Best User Experience for Business Critical Applications – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto: Growth By Headcount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fortinet has $95 highest and $7900 lowest target. $86.20’s average target is 9.31% above currents $78.86 stock price. Fortinet had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. J.P. Morgan upgraded Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) rating on Monday, June 24. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $93 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) stake by 134,937 shares to 176,514 valued at $9.46 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE:PII) stake by 10,355 shares and now owns 24,555 shares. Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was raised too.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $59.85M for 56.33 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GATX Corporation Adds Adam Stanley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GATX Corporation Announces Management Changes NYSE:GATX – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GATX Corporation to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.