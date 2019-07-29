GATX Corporation (GATX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

We will be comparing the differences between GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) and Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Rental & Leasing Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GATX Corporation 76 2.02 N/A 4.22 18.35 Aaron’s Inc. 55 1.10 N/A 2.86 18.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of GATX Corporation and Aaron’s Inc. Aaron’s Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than GATX Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. GATX Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Aaron’s Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of GATX Corporation and Aaron’s Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 2.3% Aaron’s Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 7%

Risk & Volatility

GATX Corporation has a 1.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aaron’s Inc. has beta of 0.44 which is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for GATX Corporation and Aaron’s Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Aaron’s Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Aaron’s Inc.’s consensus target price is $64.5, while its potential upside is 0.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 1.6% of GATX Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Aaron’s Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GATX Corporation 3.05% 0.25% 3.13% -1.7% 7.59% 9.26% Aaron’s Inc. -5.78% 2.61% 7.62% 9.4% 34.09% 28.99%

For the past year GATX Corporation has weaker performance than Aaron’s Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Aaron’s Inc. beats GATX Corporation.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotive. This segment also offers services, including interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repairs to car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance work, wheelset replacements, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. The Rail International segment leases railcars, as well as offers repair, regulatory compliance, and modernization work for railcars. The ASC segment operates a fleet of vessels that provide waterborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone for the steel makers, automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction markets. The Portfolio Management segment is involved in leasing, marine, and asset remarketing operations, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 148,941 railcars; 660 locomotives; 17 vessels; and 18,500 boxcars. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

AaronÂ’s, Inc. operates an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through five segments: Sales and Lease Ownership, Progressive, DAMI, Franchise, and Manufacturing. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories. As of February 17, 2017, it operated approximately 1,860 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. AaronÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.