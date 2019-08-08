GATX Corporation (GATX) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of GATX Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.26% of all Rental & Leasing Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand GATX Corporation has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.73% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have GATX Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX Corporation 0.00% 11.70% 2.70% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting GATX Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GATX Corporation N/A 76 15.19 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

GATX Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for GATX Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.50 1.58 2.47

As a group, Rental & Leasing Services companies have a potential upside of -14.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GATX Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GATX Corporation -1.25% -2.67% -0.17% -0.3% -5.57% 8.54% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

For the past year GATX Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

GATX Corporation is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.51. Competitively, GATX Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.53 which is 52.95% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

GATX Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors GATX Corporation’s competitors beat GATX Corporation.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotive. This segment also offers services, including interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repairs to car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance work, wheelset replacements, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. The Rail International segment leases railcars, as well as offers repair, regulatory compliance, and modernization work for railcars. The ASC segment operates a fleet of vessels that provide waterborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone for the steel makers, automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction markets. The Portfolio Management segment is involved in leasing, marine, and asset remarketing operations, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 148,941 railcars; 660 locomotives; 17 vessels; and 18,500 boxcars. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.