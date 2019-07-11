Gateway Investment Advisers Upped Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holding; Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Shorts Increased By 55.06%

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 4.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc acquired 4,938 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)’s stock rose 8.17%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 114,236 shares with $12.06 million value, up from 109,298 last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $11.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $92.77. About 973,264 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10%; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) had an increase of 55.06% in short interest. KALV's SI was 369,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 55.06% from 238,100 shares previously. With 61,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)'s short sellers to cover KALV's short positions. The SI to Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc's float is 5.03%. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 114,376 shares traded. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has risen 172.21% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 167.78% the S&P500.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 20,462 shares to 559,608 valued at $41.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stake by 563,207 shares and now owns 695,419 shares. Macys Inc (NYSE:M) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Tiffany (NYSE:TIF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Tiffany had 13 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 25. UBS maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight” on Thursday, January 31. Goldman Sachs downgraded Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) on Tuesday, January 22 to “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of TIF in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company has market cap of $326.84 million. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein.