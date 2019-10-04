Gateway Investment Advisers Upped Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position; Iron Mountain Global (IRM) Sentiment Is 1.22

Iron Mountain Global Inc (IRM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 203 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 167 sold and decreased positions in Iron Mountain Global Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 237.99 million shares, down from 244.25 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Iron Mountain Global Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 118 Increased: 138 New Position: 65.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) stake by 15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc acquired 11,930 shares as Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 91,469 shares with $3.52M value, up from 79,539 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation now has $31.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.33. About 2.65M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company has market cap of $9.06 billion. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business divisions. It has a 26.14 P/E ratio. The firm provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $163.65M for 13.84 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 912,443 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has declined 15.75% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity

Schooner Capital Corp holds 100% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated for 2.96 million shares. Orinda Asset Management Llc owns 138,042 shares or 5.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Trust Investment Advisors Llc has 2.73% invested in the company for 112,120 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has invested 2.55% in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 391,890 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 12.21% above currents $38.33 stock price. Newmont Mining had 15 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NEM in report on Wednesday, July 3 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $5000 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 51,777 shares to 756,541 valued at $40.01 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 4,287 shares and now owns 105,565 shares. Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) was reduced too.