Gateway Investment Advisers Trimmed Ptc (PTC) Position By $3.29 Million; Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Shorts Decreased By 2.87%

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased Ptc Inc (PTC) stake by 34.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 35,776 shares as Ptc Inc (PTC)’s stock declined 3.63%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 68,995 shares with $6.36M value, down from 104,771 last quarter. Ptc Inc now has $8.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.94% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $70.47. About 1.89 million shares traded or 64.48% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q EPS 4c-EPS 7c; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4); 08/05/2018 – PTC to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES, EST. 667.0M; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE) had a decrease of 2.87% in short interest. TYPE’s SI was 690,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.87% from 711,100 shares previously. With 267,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE)’s short sellers to cover TYPE’s short positions. The SI to Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc’s float is 2.09%. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 1.54 million shares traded or 280.16% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 19.38% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Rev $243.0M-$251.0M; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Rev $56.7M

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company has market cap of $822.92 million. The firm offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It has a 32.61 P/E ratio. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers.

More notable recent Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Upwork Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UPWK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Monotype Stock Surged Today – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Is Collapsing Today – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 16,088 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 525,609 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.01% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) or 235,929 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 27,890 shares stake. D E Shaw Co holds 480,061 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 224,647 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp Lp invested in 16,350 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 15,040 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 640,160 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 1.24 million shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Piedmont Inv Advisors invested in 0.01% or 10,385 shares. Invesco reported 1.02 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 404,996 shares.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why PTC Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PTC Inc (PTC) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate PTC Inc. (PTC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ptc Inc (PTC) EVP, Field Operations Matthew Lessner Cohen Sold $900,000 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings reported 439,981 shares. Addison Company owns 3,417 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.07% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) owns 11 shares. Vanguard Inc has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Bancorporation Of America De accumulated 2,653 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 1.85M shares. Schroder Management Group Inc holds 807,774 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 11,150 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 21,785 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 2,777 shares. First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0.05% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 28,000 shares. New York-based Oz Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.43% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96 million for 53.39 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.