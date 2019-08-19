Gateway Investment Advisers Trimmed Its Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $604,200; Boeing Co (BA) Holding Held by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 1,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,339 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, up from 1,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil prices return to 3.5 year high over Iran; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 09/05/2018 – McObject’s new eXtremeDB Financial Edition for HPC offers excellent performance and a host of new features; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY CHANCE OF BRINGING BACK 767 PASSSENGER PLANE; 12/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing back UK minnow’s rocket engine technology; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet; 26/03/2018 – The ceremonial key to the plane was handed to Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong on the tarmac at Boeing’s South Carolina plant; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 11,573 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 13,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 821,344 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 27/04/2018 – Work Under Lockheed Martin Rocket Systems Contract Has Estimated Completion Date of May 2020; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Contract Covers Army Training Aids, Simulators, Operations, Support of Live-fire Ranges; 03/04/2018 – Sikorsky Celebrates 30 Years of Black Hawk Helicopter Operations in Latin America; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 06/03/2018 – lnterceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Business Segment Operating Profit $1.31B; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD LOW-BOOM SUPERSONIC JET; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CFO SAYS CASH FROM OPERATIONS COULD BE NEGATIVE IN SECOND QUARTER DUE TO PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS- CONF CALL

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.93 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,788 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $174.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garrett Motion Inc by 38,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. GORDON ILENE S also bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Monday, February 25.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

