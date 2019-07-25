Gateway Investment Advisers Trimmed Its Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stake by $17.39 Million as Stock Rose; As Cintas Corp. (CTAS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Cut Its Holding by $2.45 Million

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cintas Corp. (CTAS) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 12,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,057 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, down from 40,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cintas Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $260.95. About 307,421 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 92.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 128,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,766 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 138,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $118.06. About 2.35M shares traded or 59.81% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL TO BE ABLE TO PRODUCE GENERIC SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF TRANSFUSION AVOIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 16/05/2018 – ALEXION PUBLISHES A SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER DOCUMENT ON RECOMMENDED; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris(R) (Eculizumab); 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SEES 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.75; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Salem Inv Counselors Inc invested in 36,645 shares. Moreover, Legal General Gru Pcl has 0.1% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Moreover, Alyeska Investment Group Lp has 0.38% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 202,671 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Amp Cap Investors Limited reported 80,163 shares. Pnc Ser Inc stated it has 386,921 shares. 43,052 are held by Norinchukin Natl Bank The. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). King Wealth owns 2,050 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 12,664 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corp invested in 26,693 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ent Financial Services has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Citigroup has invested 0.06% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.04% or 1,705 shares.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,461 shares to 902,716 shares, valued at $100.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 12,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aphria Inc by 982,671 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $9.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 193,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 29,156 shares. Paloma Prns Com reported 0.08% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Wendell David Assocs owns 1,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Lp has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 2,072 shares. 102,045 were accumulated by Fifth Third National Bank. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 470,654 shares. Randolph has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). First Trust Advsr Lp reported 0.05% stake. Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Lc holds 1,690 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank & Tru Com reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Northern Trust Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1.03M shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 25,886 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. $351,106 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) was sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E on Thursday, February 14. 3,000 Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares with value of $604,920 were sold by TYSOE RONALD W.