Gateway Investment Advisers Trimmed Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Vulcan Value Partners Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $11.60 Million

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 79,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.28 million, down from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 16.50 million shares traded or 31.64% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 99,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.25M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382.78 million, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,461 shares to 902,716 shares, valued at $100.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Trust has 0.08% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fundx Grp Lc has 22,600 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 708 shares stake. Concorde Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 8,516 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Strs Ohio holds 0.46% or 2.17 million shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.69% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ftb Advisors, a Tennessee-based fund reported 31,008 shares. 5,883 were accumulated by Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 30,380 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2.53 million shares. Girard Ptnrs owns 15,649 shares. Woodstock stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Llc owns 110,908 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 4.40M shares stake.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.33 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 100,714 shares to 491,908 shares, valued at $47.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 282,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

