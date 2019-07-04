Gateway Investment Advisers Stake in Dominion Energy (D) Has Lifted by $336,224 as Valuation Rose; As Vf (VFC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Cut Its Stake

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 44.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 28,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,608 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 63,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.94. About 975,295 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 4,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,744 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 31,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 2.14 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Inv Advsrs Lc reported 119,349 shares. Toth Advisory, a Virginia-based fund reported 38,489 shares. Aviva Plc reported 286,246 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama reported 372,196 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 66,713 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 313 shares. Cornerstone Advisors, Washington-based fund reported 2,142 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 63,773 shares. Valley Advisers accumulated 5,129 shares. Fruth Mngmt stated it has 12,620 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.25% or 37,909 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 3.12M are owned by World Invsts. Hartford Fincl Mgmt stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,585 shares to 43,759 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 16,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,986 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 38% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Growth Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP offshore drilling plan OK’d by Mexico regulator – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. Shares for $1.04M were sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN on Monday, January 28. MEAGHER LAURA C had sold 8,894 shares worth $759,462.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) by 50,652 shares to 59,054 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 71,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V. F. Corporation: A Dividend For All Seasons – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Vans Momentum Isn’t Slowing Down For VF Corp, According To Cowen – Benzinga” published on January 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Denim Buy: Levi’s or Wrangler? – The Motley Fool” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corp: Better Without The Jeans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors holds 988 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited holds 0.34% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 5,900 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 0.64% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). City Trust Fl has 2.65% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 2,746 shares stake. Brown Advisory reported 0.03% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). D E Shaw And reported 389,236 shares stake. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 30,905 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 6,785 shares. Moreover, Coastline Trust Company has 0.11% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). New York-based American Group has invested 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 178,500 were reported by Old Republic Interest Corp. Columbia Asset Management invested in 0.25% or 10,580 shares. 2,468 were accumulated by Finemark Retail Bank And Trust.