Gateway Investment Advisers Stake in Centene Del (CNC) Has Upped by $479,491 as Market Value Declined; Poplar Forest Capital Increases Position in Devon Energy New (DVN)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 9,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,031 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 9,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.84 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 377,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 4.78M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be 20% Undervalued – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Devon Energy beats Q1 estimates, lifts U.S. oil production outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Foxbusiness.com published: “President Trump Jolts Oil Prices, Sending Oil Stocks Soaring Today – Fox Business” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Devon Should Exit The Barnett – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 896,271 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $15.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 148,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,341 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 109,671 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 247,818 shares. Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Nomura Hldg holds 0.1% or 779,773 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 23,380 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 361,576 shares. Franklin Resources invested 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Barnett And Inc holds 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 2,300 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0% or 25,842 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel accumulated 18,000 shares. Philadelphia Trust reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora stated it has 300 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 4,513 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.04% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 104,204 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,042 shares to 201,485 shares, valued at $358.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,765 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Can CVS Stock Overcome the Latest Wrench in Its Aetna Merger? – Investorplace.com” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.