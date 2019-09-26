Gateway Investment Advisers Stake in Aflac (AFL) Lowered by $1.01 Million; Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Value Declined While Hanseatic Management Services Trimmed Holding

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) by 95.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 17,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 851 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65,000, down from 18,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $78.79. About 468,073 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 18,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 553,720 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.35M, down from 572,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 1.85 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $59.85 million for 56.28 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 52,132 shares to 188,730 shares, valued at $54.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 15,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

