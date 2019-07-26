Gateway Investment Advisers Position in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Increased by $20.92 Million as Share Price Rose; Newmont Mng (NEM) Holder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Cut Its Holding by $2.07 Million

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 317.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 125,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,650 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.53 million, up from 39,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.61. About 874,009 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 59,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,281 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 192,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 5.66 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 14,081 shares to 356,829 shares, valued at $25.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Ozk.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $179,183 activity. $136,520 worth of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was sold by Goldberg Gary J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,025 are held by Amica Retiree Trust. Moreover, Bartlett And Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 171 shares. Guardian Life Co Of America reported 0.01% stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company owns 0.58% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 2.58 million shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 12,000 shares. Aviva Public Ltd has invested 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Tokio Marine Asset Com Ltd has 0.35% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Old Comml Bank In invested in 0.01% or 6,600 shares. Trustmark Bank Department owns 265 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Co holds 10,890 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 217,080 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc owns 1.91 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Northern invested in 0.08% or 8.58 million shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Bokf Na has 8,126 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company Il has 144,373 shares. Kistler owns 2,238 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Usca Ria Ltd Company has invested 0.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Navellier And holds 19,710 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 0.62% or 574,075 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs owns 14,129 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 1.32% or 4.10 million shares in its portfolio. 100,995 were accumulated by Vigilant Capital Mngmt Lc. The Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 1.3% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) stated it has 170 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. M Securities holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,768 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc owns 11,829 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc owns 0.27% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 42,904 shares. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust Corporation has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

