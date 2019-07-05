Gateway Investment Advisers Position in Teleflex (TFX) Raised as Stock Rose; Alpine Investment Management Has Upped Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $837.90 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10278.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 93.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 94.01 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928.64 million, up from 905,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $113.47. About 5.09M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Galler Says Markets Stay Volatile Until Year’s End (Video); 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Trade may be causing jitters but something else is a greater risk to market: JP Morgan; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth Management lands mega-group from JPMorgan’s private bank; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ramakrishnan on the Impact of Protectionist Rhetoric on China’s Economy (Video); 12/03/2018 – Ongoing Market Recovery Seen by JPMorgan’s Das (Video); 08/03/2018 – “The equity market has some way to go for the next year to two,” said J.P. Morgan’s Daniel Pinto. “But then, if there is a correction, it could be a deep correction.”

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 1,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,531 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 25,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $333.27. About 55,274 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 11.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for th; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Rev $587.2M; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “J.P. Morgan Named #1 merchant acquirer in the U.S. by purchase volume and #1 e-commerce provider in Europe – Business Wire” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed lifts London Whale-era requirements from JPMorgan – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “J.P. Morgan Partners With StatPro to Develop a Multi-Asset Portfolio Analytics Solution for Asset Managers – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co holds 5,158 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Lc stated it has 30,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Mairs And Inc has 0.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 249,289 shares. Rockland Trust reported 18,093 shares. Woodstock Corporation reported 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wealth Architects Ltd has 0.24% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Daiwa Secs accumulated 184,596 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 3,841 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors invested in 0% or 106 shares. South Street Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 2,462 shares. Hsbc Hldg Pcl stated it has 4.16 million shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kj Harrison And Prtn accumulated 0.75% or 21,234 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested in 641,242 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Another trade for 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 was made by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank De holds 16,251 shares. 69,142 are owned by Osterweis Mgmt. Fmr Lc reported 1.35 million shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 14,497 shares. Alyeska Invest Gp LP invested in 0.01% or 1,833 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 216 shares. 1,227 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Sa. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 60 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 1,135 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 32,955 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd invested 0.69% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). 777 are owned by First Light Asset Mgmt. Aperio Group Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 110,497 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,242 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teleflex to Present at the 40th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teleflex Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $356,250 activity.