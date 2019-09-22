Gateway Investment Advisers Position in Lennox Intl (LII) Has Lowered by $955,900 as Stock Declined; As Paychex (PAYX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Albert D Mason Has Decreased Its Stake by $450,918

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc. (PAYX) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 5,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 20,823 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, down from 26,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 1.73 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 28,654 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88M, down from 32,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $239.03. About 561,691 shares traded or 50.80% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lennox down 6% on earnings miss and reduced outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lennox International Inc (LII) Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn Sold $6.8 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.59 EPS, up 31.99% or $0.87 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.03M for 16.65 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold LII shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa stated it has 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Legal & General Public Limited Company owns 157,468 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.07% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Oppenheimer Asset invested 0.09% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 3,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Cypress Cap Mgmt Llc (Wy) reported 0.07% stake. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc owns 9,405 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sigma Invest Counselors reported 9,287 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 5,081 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge Prns Limited Company reported 0.54% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.21% or 91,046 shares. Donaldson Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.44% or 19,197 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 70 shares.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 8,116 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $127.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 126,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.91 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Aircastle Limited (AYR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$83.80, Is It Time To Put Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paychex Earnings: PAYX Stock Dips on Mixed Q4 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.