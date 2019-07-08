Gateway Investment Advisers Position in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Increases Stake in United Rentals (URI)

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 14,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, up from 53,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $131.92. About 660,704 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 55,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.71M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 9.23 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 35,240 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 24,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,600 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Torchmark Corporation (TMK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What’s Going On With United Rentals? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For January 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals, Inc. (URI) CEO Michael Kneeland on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A And invested in 11,815 shares. M&T Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 14,218 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 32,570 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 5.86 million shares stake. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.02% stake. Us Fincl Bank De has 5,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 205,216 were reported by Citigroup. Cibc stated it has 25,450 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo owns 22,042 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp reported 124,531 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 19,306 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Prelude Mgmt Lc holds 17,577 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Llc stated it has 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 8,391 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huntington (HBAN) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Huntington Celebrates the Power of the Pen on National Ballpoint Pen Day – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bank Stocks Q4 Earnings Slated on Jan 24: HBAN, SIVB & More – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fed Interest Rate Cut on the Horizon: What it Means for Banks – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington Bancshares Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 4.13% Yield (HBAN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cleararc Cap Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 25,411 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 11,000 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 283,446 shares. The New York-based Prelude Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Llc holds 0% or 416 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Llc owns 0.1% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 224,070 shares. First Western Mngmt Com holds 3.51% or 19,502 shares. Moreover, Gru One Trading LP has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 1.96 million shares in its portfolio. 206,327 were reported by First Bank & Trust Of Omaha. M&T Bancshares Corp holds 0% or 40,677 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company reported 5,253 shares stake. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Incorporated holds 0.02% or 292,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.03% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9,047 shares to 19,031 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 260,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).