Gateway Investment Advisers Maintains Stake in Nike (NKE); Catalent Com (CTLT) Shares Rose While Parametric Portfolio Associates Boosted Its Holding

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 355.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 260,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 334,383 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.16M, up from 73,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.19. About 188,021 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Catalent Inc Com (CTLT) by 29.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 30,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 132,223 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 102,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 6,271 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis invested in 930,482 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Mgmt Professionals Inc holds 0% or 21 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 68,014 shares. Ycg Ltd Liability accumulated 385,712 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.4% or 57,321 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 813,804 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. 73,591 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc holds 0.05% or 6,513 shares. 26,394 are owned by Girard Prtnrs Ltd. Horan Cap holds 0.57% or 36,518 shares. 16,666 are owned by Kingfisher Capital Lc. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 138,314 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Asset has 0.36% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.94M shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 3.26% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Junto Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 640,238 shares.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 176,966 shares to 3.73M shares, valued at $439.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,759 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 8,803 shares to 75,541 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecopetrol Sa (NYSE:EC) by 132,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Swiss State Bank owns 0.01% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 264,970 shares. Synovus Fincl stated it has 25,627 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Principal Gru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) or 1,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 191,701 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 0.07% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 7.91 million shares. 6,508 are owned by Gideon. Mairs & Power has 0.15% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 2,968 shares. Pier Cap Llc holds 222,946 shares. 22,627 are held by Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Com. Oakbrook Limited Company invested in 16,450 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 378 shares in its portfolio. One Trading LP invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock.