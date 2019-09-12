Gateway Investment Advisers Maintains Stake in Continental Resources (CLR); As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Mackenzie Financial Has Decreased Its Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 18.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 649,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $159.99 million, down from 3.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 14.20 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 177,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 472,809 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.90M, up from 295,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 1.83 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.87 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 62,696 shares to 86,843 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 274,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $39.52 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.