Gateway Investment Advisers Maintains Holding in Tiffany & Co New (TIF); As Lyon William Homes (WLH) Market Valuation Rose, Second Curve Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $2.62 Million

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 4,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 114,236 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, up from 109,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $91.23. About 2.06 million shares traded or 27.33% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to luxury brands such as Tiffany. Investors should too, says analyst; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany S. Kent Joins Bernstein’s Atlanta Office as Financial Advisor; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees Mid- to High-Single-Digit FY18 Comparable Sales Growth; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q EPS 50C; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 174,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 527,604 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 702,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $710.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $18.8. About 1.54M shares traded or 269.95% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 58,616 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $99.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 8,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,194 shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).

