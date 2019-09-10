Gateway Investment Advisers Lowered Stake in Lennox Intl (LII) by $1.78 Million as Share Price Declined; Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Rothschild Capital Partners Cut Position

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 6,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 32,130 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50 million, down from 38,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $241.6. About 620,924 shares traded or 83.02% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $525.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $186.17. About 13.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Faces Bipartisan Call to Address Trust Gap; 22/05/2018 – Facebook face-off: EU gets little news from Zuckerberg; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Joins FIDO Alliance Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – British police remove cordons around Cambridge Analytica’s London HQ; 09/04/2018 – FB:SECURITY INVESTMENTS TO `SIGNIFICANTLY’ IMPACT PROFITABILITY; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Comes Under Siege — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: NBC News’ Andy Lack is not a fan of Facebook

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.59 EPS, up 31.99% or $0.87 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $142.83M for 16.82 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.01% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.48B for 23.99 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

