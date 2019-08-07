Gateway Investment Advisers Lowered Its Carmax (KMX) Position by $340,032; Stock Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose, Pecaut & Company Has Lifted Holding by $326,646

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 4,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 29,894 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 34,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $85.89. About 1.06M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 62.93 million shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Add 300 Advisers in Expansion of Merrill Edge; 20/04/2018 – Flows into U.S., EM equities and high-yield bonds show investors still hungry for risk – BAML; 25/04/2018 – BofA’s Big Plans for China Don’t Include a Securities Venture; 11/04/2018 – BofA, Harvard Partner on the Growth, Prosperity of AI (Video); 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America pays record $42 mln penalty over fraudulent ‘masking’; 07/05/2018 – ‘We want to get cash out of the system’ with mobile payments, Bank of America’s digital chief says; 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director & Investment Committee Member; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 11/05/2018 – BofA’s Hard Line on Assault Rifles Can’t Please Anti-Gun Groups

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sather Inc accumulated 72,593 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Sarasin & Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 20,000 shares. Cumberland Partners Ltd reported 507,938 shares. 134,115 are owned by Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co. The Hawaii-based Ckw Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lord Abbett And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wms Prtn Ltd Co invested 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 1.42M are owned by Avalon Advsrs Lc. Plancorp Limited Liability Co invested in 0.89% or 84,777 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 5.6% or 187,216 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stillwater Inv Management Ltd reported 100,178 shares. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.98% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Webster National Bank N A accumulated 1.05% or 267,433 shares.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $227.36M for 16.02 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garrett Motion Inc by 38,473 shares to 88,542 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).