Gateway Investment Advisers Lowered Its Aon Plc (AON) Position by $2.88 Million as Shares Rose; Exane Derivatives Lowered Stake in Xylem (XYL) by $142.52 Million as Stock Declined

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 16,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 177,986 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38 million, down from 194,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $194.03. About 212,138 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Xylem (XYL) by 99.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 1,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 10 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, down from 1,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Xylem for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $75.85. About 274,949 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,461 shares to 902,716 shares, valued at $100.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61M for 33.69 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche Bank (Put) (NYSE:DB) by 8,650 shares to 38,557 shares, valued at $25.78 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macerich (NYSE:MAC) by 11 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce (NYSE:BCE).

