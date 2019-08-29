Gateway Investment Advisers Lowered Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Position; Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) stake by 8.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 29,757 shares as Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG)’s stock rose 9.85%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 330,357 shares with $25.80 million value, down from 360,114 last quarter. Gallagher Arthur J & Co now has $16.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 970,550 shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE; 08/03/2018 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal

Among 3 analysts covering Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Edgewell Personal Care has $45 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.67’s average target is 48.82% above currents $28 stock price. Edgewell Personal Care had 6 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. SunTrust upgraded Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) on Monday, July 8 to “Buy” rating. See Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Upgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $39 New Target: $41 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $44 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $45 Maintain

The stock increased 0.86% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 391,805 shares traded. Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) has declined 42.83% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EPC News: 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Net Sales Down About 50 Basis Points, Organic Net Sales Down 3%; 30/05/2018 – Edgewell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Moody’s Downgrades Edgewell’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Banana Boat® Kicks Off Summer by Releasing Simply Protect™, a New Line of Sunscreen with Fewer Ingredients; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Project Fuel Restructuring Charges of About $40M; 06/03/2018 – EDGEWELL CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-24%; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.4% Position in Edgewell; 12/04/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Company To Webcast A Discussion Of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results On May 3, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Announces the Appointment of Marisa lasenza as Chief Legal Officer

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 27,700 shares. Hourglass Capital Llc accumulated 7,060 shares. Webster Bancshares N A reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Putnam Fl Invest, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,563 shares. 8,717 are held by Amica Mutual. Somerset Trust Co invested 0.35% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake. 34,542 are owned by Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability. Eagle Global Limited Liability reported 74,830 shares stake. 8,924 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. Cibc World Markets owns 24,374 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). National Comm Tx accumulated 0.55% or 135,250 shares. Westwood Holdings Gru stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has $10000 highest and $78 lowest target. $89.75’s average target is 2.10% above currents $87.9 stock price. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.58M for 26.80 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.