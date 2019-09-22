Gateway Investment Advisers Lowered By $325,470 Its Legg Mason (LM) Position; EVOLABLE ASIA JAPAN (EOVBF) SI Decreased By 82.05%

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased Legg Mason Inc (LM) stake by 4.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 8,565 shares as Legg Mason Inc (LM)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 162,939 shares with $6.24M value, down from 171,504 last quarter. Legg Mason Inc now has $3.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $38.34. About 815,298 shares traded or 26.72% up from the average. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of May 2018; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2018; 01/05/2018 – Royce’s new open-end fund prospectuses become effective on May 1, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018

EVOLABLE ASIA CORP JAPAN (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) had a decrease of 82.05% in short interest. EOVBF’s SI was 2,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 82.05% from 15,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 28 days are for EVOLABLE ASIA CORP JAPAN (OTCMKTS:EOVBF)’s short sellers to cover EOVBF’s short positions. It closed at $24.23 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.08 million for 10.65 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Legg Mason has $4300 highest and $4200 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 10.85% above currents $38.34 stock price. Legg Mason had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Friday, September 13.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 4,607 shares to 96,515 valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) stake by 25,029 shares and now owns 430,800 shares. Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors & Cabot holds 0.06% or 12,734 shares. Graybill Bartz Assocs Limited holds 2.95% or 112,524 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 227,364 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Park Circle accumulated 14.93% or 573,000 shares. Manchester Cap Management Lc owns 991 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 25,467 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). 18 were reported by Parkside Bancorp &. Vanguard Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8.09 million shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 235,980 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Laffer Invests reported 20,633 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd reported 2.24 million shares. Millennium Management Limited Co has 628,947 shares.

Evolable Asia Corp. engages in the online travel agency business in Japan. The company has market cap of $362.87 million. The firm also provides tourism services. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it offers IT offshore development project services, such as laboratory offshore development and BPO services.