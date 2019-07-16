Gateway Investment Advisers Lifted Its Baidu (BIDU) Holding; AT Home Group (HOME) Shorts Decreased By 1.68%

AT Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) had a decrease of 1.68% in short interest. HOME’s SI was 8.91 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.68% from 9.06 million shares previously. With 790,400 avg volume, 11 days are for AT Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)’s short sellers to cover HOME’s short positions. The SI to AT Home Group Inc’s float is 19.17%. The stock decreased 4.74% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 3.05M shares traded. At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has declined 37.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.95% the S&P500. Some Historical HOME News: 22/03/2018 – At Home Group Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.24; 27/04/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC – IAN KELLETT WILL REMAIN WITH GROUP UNTIL 31 ST MAY 2018 TO COMPLETE HANDOVER PROCESS WITH PETER; 22/05/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC PETSP.L – INTEND TO MAINTAIN ORDINARY DIVIDEND PAYMENT AT PRIOR YEAR LEVEL; 22/03/2018 – AT HOME GROUP 4Q ADJ PROFORMA EPS 50C, EST. 35C; 22/03/2018 – HOME SEES FY ADJ PROFORMA EPS $1.18 TO $1.24, EST. $1.15; 27/03/2018 – At Home Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stk; 22/05/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC PETSP.L – SEES GROUP GROSS MARGIN DOWN (75-125) BPS IN FY19; 22/03/2018 – RPT-AT HOME GROUP INC SEES 2019 PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.18 TO $1.24; 22/05/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC PETSP.L – FY MERCHANDISE REVENUE OF 765.4 MLN STG VS 716.7 MLN STG A YEAR AGO; 23/03/2018 – At Home Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 36.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc acquired 5,652 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 12.27%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 21,248 shares with $3.50M value, up from 15,596 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $40.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $115.63. About 2.40 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’

Among 3 analysts covering At Home Group (NYSE:HOME), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. At Home Group had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) rating on Monday, June 10. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $800 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 28 by Buckingham Research.

At Home Group Inc. operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company has market cap of $411.79 million. The companyÂ’s stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden dÃ©cor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments. It has a 9.6 P/E ratio. As of September 13, 2017, it operated 141 stores in 33 states.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 2,102 shares to 23,905 valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 4,242 shares and now owns 506,279 shares. Macys Inc (NYSE:M) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Baidu had 19 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, January 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Daiwa Securities maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Friday, March 8. Daiwa Securities has “Buy” rating and $215 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. Benchmark maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

