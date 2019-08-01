Gateway Investment Advisers Increases Position in Southern Copper (SCCO); Fst Amer Fin (FAF) Share Price Rose While Zebra Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 35.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 64,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 245,978 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 181,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 96,952 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fst Amer Fin (FAF) by 70.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 10,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 24,595 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 14,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fst Amer Fin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $58.18. About 36,582 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.19% or 4.60M shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Avalon Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 65,874 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc reported 13,651 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amer Century Companies Incorporated holds 0% or 13,626 shares. Deprince Race Zollo, Florida-based fund reported 110,600 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation holds 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) or 510 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 51,488 shares. Reilly Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 233,797 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 832,628 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 1.02M shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Pnc Financial Serv Gru Inc has 0% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 46,404 shares.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 35,052 shares to 127,008 shares, valued at $12.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,759 shares, and cut its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.80M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% or 43,447 shares in its portfolio. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 7,250 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,878 shares. The New York-based Cipher LP has invested 0.11% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Asset Management reported 6,686 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). 198 are held by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co. Cadence Ltd reported 5,260 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 656,923 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 20,800 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Company stated it has 11,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Tn accumulated 7,011 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited reported 67,337 shares stake.

