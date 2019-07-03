Gateway Investment Advisers Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD); Mai Wealth Advisors Stake in Eaton (ETN) Has Upped as Stock Rose

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 13,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 481,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30M, up from 467,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.19. About 23.12 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ALL ISSUES RAISED IN CTS LABS RESEARCH REQUIRE ADMINISTRATIVE ACCESS TO SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS VULNERABILITIES IT FOUND IN AMD CHIPS HAVE POTENTIAL TO PUT ORGANIZATIONS AT “SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED RISK OF CYBER-ATTACKS”; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 14/04/2018 – AMD is Proud to Present a Multi-Year Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO Su: This Computing Cycle Is Up for Grabs — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices: Nicholas M. Donofrio to Retire From Board, Not Stand for Re-election; 13/03/2018 – Not going to get to the $AMD story today on @HalftimeReport; 16/04/2018 – AMD Named Company of the Year at PCR Awards 2018

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Eaton Corporation (ETN) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 4,972 shares as the company's stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 106,182 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, up from 101,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Eaton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 832,336 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 80,317 shares to 692,485 shares, valued at $39.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 35,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,995 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $822.58 million activity. Su Lisa T sold 50,000 shares worth $1.14M. 34.91M shares were sold by Mubadala Investment Co PJSC, worth $817.85 million. 50,000 shares valued at $1.01 million were sold by Norrod Forrest Eugene on Monday, January 28.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Semiconductor confidence after U.S.-Sino trade detente – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Bull Run on AMD Stock Is Not Anywhere Near Over – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Pushes the Limits in Gaming With RTX SUPER GPUs – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy AMD Stock Before the Upcoming G20 Meeting – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lofty And Cyclical AMD Is ‘The Big Short’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.