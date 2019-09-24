Gateway Investment Advisers Increases Holding in Pentair Plc (PNR); Shaker Financial Services Raised Blackrock LTD Duration T (BLW) Stake by $446,865

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 29,791 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 107,848 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, up from 78,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 75,440 shares traded. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 43.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 95,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 317,950 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.83M, up from 222,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 1.23 million shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PRIOR AUTHORIZATION UNDER WHICH $450 MLN REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR SHARE REPURCHASES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 16/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – AS OF MAY 16, 2018, THERE WAS $255.3 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 69c; 08/05/2018 – REG-Pentair Announces Long-Term Goals, Share Repurchase Program, and Reaffirms Guidance; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $43.50; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR AUTHORIZED IT TO BUYBACK UP TO $750M OF SHRS; 22/03/2018 – REG-PENTAIR COMMEMORATES WORLD WATER DAY THROUGH ONGOING COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURAL INITIATIVES; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $192.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Multi (BIT) by 125,116 shares to 81,889 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 109,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,921 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Eqt Div T (BDJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold BLW shares while 13 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.31 million shares or 0.16% less from 8.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Cambridge Research Advisors reported 68,525 shares. Private Management Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 591,465 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. First Foundation Advsr owns 270,548 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Alethea Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) for 423,185 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) for 133,952 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 26,355 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 0.03% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Provise Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) or 43,613 shares. Moreover, City Holding has 0.01% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Sandy Spring Retail Bank owns 5,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Com owns 340 shares. Whittier invested 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Benjamin F Edwards & Com holds 0% or 1,000 shares.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 136,818 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $394.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 151,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,686 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

