Gateway Investment Advisers Increased Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Bristol John W & Company Upped Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $10.91 Million

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 317.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 125,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 164,650 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.53M, up from 39,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $168.33. About 1.70M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 43,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 325,903 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.39 million, up from 282,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $242.14. About 2.54M shares traded or 104.61% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 10,973 shares. Bath Savings Tru holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 24,792 shares. National Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 1,456 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 277,665 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel reported 2.48% stake. Maryland Cap Mgmt reported 59,917 shares. Hikari Ltd owns 22,800 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Toth Advisory Corporation reported 24,227 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 929 shares. East Coast Asset Management Lc reported 12,121 shares. 235,590 are owned by Strs Ohio. Bowen Hanes & Com invested in 13,558 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 864 shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv accumulated 164 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,673 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $99.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 430 shares to 25,838 shares, valued at $45.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 70,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,908 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Interest Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc accumulated 228,513 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Jones Cos Lllp reported 33,829 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Company Ltd Partnership accumulated 710,087 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Burke And Herbert National Bank And holds 2,570 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Bouchey Fin Grp invested 0.29% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 1.64% or 74,487 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 183 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Management Ltd reported 175,651 shares stake. Atlas Browninc stated it has 0.42% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sterling Lc stated it has 60,345 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Nadler Gp Incorporated has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northstar Investment Advisors Limited Com holds 2,170 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 164,650 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone has invested 2.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

