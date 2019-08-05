Gateway Investment Advisers Increased By $1.52 Million Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding; Ingredion (INGR)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Ingredion Inc (INGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 172 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 139 sold and reduced stock positions in Ingredion Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 57.75 million shares, down from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ingredion Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 114 Increased: 119 New Position: 53.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 3.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc acquired 23,310 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 749,989 shares with $48.76M value, up from 726,679 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $82.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 6.75 million shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%

Weybosset Research & Management Llc holds 3.84% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated for 68,968 shares. Snyder Capital Management L P owns 657,894 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reinhart Partners Inc. has 2.55% invested in the company for 287,749 shares. The California-based Check Capital Management Inc Ca has invested 2.07% in the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 104,561 shares.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company has market cap of $5.24 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It has a 13.74 P/E ratio. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Among 11 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $79.08’s average target is 21.76% above currents $64.95 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 26 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $6700 target. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Mizuho. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Mizuho. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, March 17 by Piper Jaffray. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of GILD in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Invest Mgmt Lp De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 194,227 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt stated it has 3,265 shares. Washington Tru Natl Bank invested in 0.02% or 2,191 shares. Virtu Finance Lc owns 30,632 shares. Van Strum & Towne reported 36,334 shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 3,672 shares. Holt Cap Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Cap Lp reported 5,440 shares stake. Moreover, Bbva Compass Financial Bank Inc has 0.12% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Swedbank has 3.97 million shares. Oppenheimer owns 396,327 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 786,060 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Diversified Tru accumulated 24,165 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 53,594 shares. Notis has invested 0.35% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).