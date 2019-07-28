Gateway Investment Advisers Holding in Kroger Co (KR) Decreased as Share Price Declined; As Pultegroup (PHM) Market Value Rose, Chartist Cut Its Position by $643,103

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 12,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,373 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 150,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 9.59M shares traded or 7.59% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 15/03/2018 – KROGER CO – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 12.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – KROGER SAYS ABOUT $546M REMAINS OF BUYBACK ANNOUNCED MARCH 15; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – ANNOUNCES $1.2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – Kroger: Transition Services Pact With EG Group Won’t Have Material Effect on 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – KROGER SEES DEAL SLIGHTLY ADDING TO 2019 EARNINGS; 27/03/2018 – Bubbies Ice Cream Expands with Kroger Partnership; 17/05/2018 – Kroger and Ocado have sealed a deal to develop online delivery; 09/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15, EST. $2.20

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (PHM) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 23 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,171 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.47M, down from 8,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 2.63M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodman Finance Corporation has 3.14% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bartlett And Ltd has invested 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 9,508 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Everence accumulated 0.05% or 11,724 shares. Lincoln National Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bahl Gaynor holds 146,401 shares. Fiera Cap owns 13,107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrow Inv Ltd owns 24,274 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Company Incorporated invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 42,911 shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Lc reported 13,500 shares. Smead Cap Management reported 2.08M shares. Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh accumulated 874,547 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation has 18,660 shares.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 12,672 shares to 103,932 shares, valued at $12.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 64,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49 million for 12.79 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 93 shares to 2,055 shares, valued at $394.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust (QQQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv accumulated 62,682 shares. Westfield Capital Management LP holds 0.22% or 1.05 million shares. Mufg Americas Corp owns 1,344 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.05M were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Inc. Perkins Coie holds 2,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Virtu Financial Lc reported 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Chevy Chase Tru Holdg reported 209,058 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.04% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 55,309 shares. Asset One Ltd invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 51,602 shares. Eqis Mngmt Inc owns 19,180 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Scout Invests stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).