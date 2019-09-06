Gateway Investment Advisers Holding in Centene Del (CNC) Has Lifted by $479,491; Apple (AAPL) Holder American Economic Planning Group Increased Holding

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 9,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 19,031 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 9,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 1.35 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $213.74. About 12.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,915 shares to 33,173 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 45,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,815 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 10,200 shares. Grisanti Cap has invested 3.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Leuthold Group Inc reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 0.57% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Street holds 0.07% or 17.27 million shares in its portfolio. Ser Automobile Association invested in 171,289 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Iberiabank holds 0.03% or 5,068 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt holds 0.07% or 45,180 shares. C Holdings A S invested in 0.13% or 187,306 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs, Hawaii-based fund reported 110 shares. Meritage Mgmt holds 132,912 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Pitcairn reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Virtu Financial Lc has invested 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Putnam Fl Invest Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,231 shares. Anderson Hoagland invested in 0.43% or 11,808 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s Accelerating Tablet Dominance Is Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Apple (AAPL) Stock a Safe Buy After Bond Sale, Ahead of iPhone Event? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glacier Peak Cap Limited Co holds 5,681 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Llc holds 2.06% or 24,200 shares in its portfolio. America First Investment Advsr Limited Com owns 5,718 shares. 18,219 were reported by Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 525,661 shares. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 177,539 are held by Trillium Asset Limited Liability Company. Dillon & owns 111,860 shares for 6.9% of their portfolio. Fulton Bancshares Na holds 1.63% or 122,851 shares in its portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Lc has invested 3.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hexavest has 1.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 38,723 are owned by First Heartland Consultants. Fernwood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,252 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 2.12% or 1.99M shares in its portfolio.