Gateway Investment Advisers Has Upped Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $777,427; Market Valuation Declined; As M & T Bk (MTB) Stock Price Declined, Soros Fund Management Has Raised Stake by $16.02 Million

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 1968.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 102,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The hedge fund held 107,242 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84M, up from 5,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57B market cap company. The stock increased 5.26% or $7.71 during the last trading session, reaching $154.15. About 984,015 shares traded or 42.05% up from the average. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $43 MLN IN INITIAL 2018 QUARTER, COMPARED WITH $55 MLN IN CORRESPONDING 2017 QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – TANGIBLE EQUITY PER COMMON SHARE WAS $66.99 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH $67.16 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 DWS TARGETS M/T COST SAVINGS EU125-150M/YR VS 2017; 12/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $194; 22/04/2018 – DJ M&T Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTB); 07/05/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition Of The M/T ‘Anikitos’; 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS REDUCED QTRLY NET INCOME BY $0.68/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – NET CHARGE-OFFS OF LOANS WERE $41 MLN DURING RECENT QUARTER, VS $43 MLN IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 16,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 841,460 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.15M, up from 824,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 7.23 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q EPS 91c; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications

