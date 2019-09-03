Gateway Investment Advisers Has Trimmed Its Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Position as Stock Price Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Athena Capital Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $665,620

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 55,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.71M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 8.62M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 27/04/2018 – Amazon also announced it would raise the price of its Prime membership to $119 per year; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 06/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @JackQuaid92 (The Hunger Games) is set as a lead in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama #TheBoys; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users, and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Comeback Bid Hurts Profit as It Chases Amazon (Correct); 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM, REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF OFFER TO EXCHANGE SOME OUTS

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $332.66M for 9.76 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huntington (HBAN) Continues to Grow Inorganically, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huntington Bancshares declares $0.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Huntington Bancshares To Present At Nasdaq’s 40th Investor Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 1,792 shares. Da Davidson & accumulated 51,877 shares or 0.01% of the stock. James Invest invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Wells Fargo Mn owns 0.03% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 7.66M shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Com reported 2.33M shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 61,199 shares. Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Com has 110,307 shares. Keating Invest Counselors Incorporated owns 25,042 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 4.34 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Mackenzie Fincl has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Qs Invsts Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 22,536 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corporation. Moreover, Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 70,519 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 102,551 shares to 328,223 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 313,187 shares to 3.31M shares, valued at $42.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 97.27 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.