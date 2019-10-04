Gateway Investment Advisers Has Trimmed Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holding; LHC Group (LHCG) Sentiment Is 1.11

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) stake by 7.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 50,113 shares as Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 645,306 shares with $28.49 million value, down from 695,419 last quarter. Bank New York Mellon Corp now has $40.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 7.13 million shares traded or 49.33% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 08/03/2018 – BNY MELLON CONCLUDES INVESTOR DAY; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 26%; 24/04/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REINHART CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – 67RF: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/05/2018 – 94CE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – BNY MELLON APAC CHAIRMAN CRUIKSHANK SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 09/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Adds Capital First Trust Company to Its Trust Network; 12/03/2018 – 76LI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 68NX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 31DO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

LHC Group Inc (LHCG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 109 funds increased or opened new positions, while 98 sold and reduced stakes in LHC Group Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 27.63 million shares, down from 27.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding LHC Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 74 Increased: 76 New Position: 33.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.23M for 10.71 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank of New York Mellon has $53 highest and $4200 lowest target. $46.33’s average target is 9.19% above currents $42.43 stock price. Bank of New York Mellon had 15 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 18. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. Buckingham Research maintained The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) on Thursday, April 18 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BK in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Underweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Wood to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Amg Natl Tru Financial Bank invested in 44,199 shares. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 52.40 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 903,762 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Piedmont holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 13,002 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. State Street has invested 0.13% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). New York-based Van Eck Assoc Corp has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Leavell Investment Mgmt accumulated 9,258 shares. Moreover, Qs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 15,183 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 3,507 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.12% or 1.43 million shares in its portfolio. Brandes Invest Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 1.66M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased Agnc Invt Corp stake by 126,726 shares to 138,329 valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) stake by 21,392 shares and now owns 111,026 shares. Valvoline Inc was raised too.

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.50 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. It has a 40.07 P/E ratio. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 14.74% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $34.53M for 25.32 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.87% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.27% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $110.39. About 196,449 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) has risen 48.62% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 3.07% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. for 152,872 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 288,819 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hood River Capital Management Llc has 1.69% invested in the company for 301,013 shares. The Massachusetts-based Redwood Investments Llc has invested 1.24% in the stock. Pier Capital Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 64,644 shares.