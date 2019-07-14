Gateway Investment Advisers Has Raised Celanese Del (CE) Holding By $3.19 Million; Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) Sentiment Is 0.48

Zion Oil & Gas Inc (ZN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.48 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 11 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 23 sold and reduced holdings in Zion Oil & Gas Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 7.74 million shares, down from 8.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Zion Oil & Gas Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 19 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased Celanese Corp Del (CE) stake by 44.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc acquired 32,563 shares as Celanese Corp Del (CE)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 106,060 shares with $10.46 million value, up from 73,497 last quarter. Celanese Corp Del now has $13.55B valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $107.01. About 625,654 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business

The stock increased 6.87% or $0.026 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4045. About 1.75 million shares traded or 179.56% up from the average. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN) has declined 89.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ZN News: 07/03/2018 Zion Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Operational Update on Megiddo-Jezreel #1 Well in Israel; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zion Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZN); 28/03/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Mobilizes Equipment to Israel for Well Testing Operations; 30/04/2018 – ZION OIL & GAS RESUMES OPERATIONS ON MEGIDDO-JEZREEL #1 WELL; 17/05/2018 – ZION OIL AND GAS – EXPECTS TO COMMENCE PERFORATION, STIMULATION AND FLOW BACK OPERATIONS ON MEGIDDO-JEZREEL #1 WELL BY NEXT WEEK IN ISRAEL; 24/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Opexa Therapeutics, Federated National Holding, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Zion Oil &; 04/04/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Announces Subscription Rights Offering; 30/04/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Resumes Operations on Megiddo-Jezreel #1 Well in Israel

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of gas and oil properties in Israel. The company has market cap of $29.52 million. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Explor Renews Convertible Debentures That Expired in April 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aton discovers 2 new zones of mineralisation at Safaga South and Wasif, sampling up to 16.45 g/t Au – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Panoro Minerals Ltd. delineates Skarn Cu, Ag, Au mineralization at the Guaclle Target, Cotabambas Project, Peru. – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Skyharbour Partner Company Azincourt’s Initial Drilling Confirms East Preston Basement Prospectivity – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zion Oil -58% after latest well comes up dry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

National Asset Management Inc. holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. for 102,500 shares. A.R.T. Advisors Llc owns 20,229 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American International Group Inc has 0% invested in the company for 34,759 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 19,956 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Celanese had 16 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12400 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. Robert W. Baird maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $12500 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $120 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Cowen & Co downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $108 target in Wednesday, February 6 report. Barclays Capital maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) stake by 183,773 shares to 221,620 valued at $14.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) stake by 12,755 shares and now owns 142,294 shares. Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Merck, Coca-Cola and other top CEOs join NYSEâ€™s new council to advance corporate diversity – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Celanese Corporation (CE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.