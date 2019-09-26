Gateway Investment Advisers Has Raised By $6.54 Million Its First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Stake; DSP Group (DSPG) Has 2.17 Sentiment

DSP Group Inc (DSPG) investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.57, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 65 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 30 sold and decreased their equity positions in DSP Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 16.33 million shares, up from 15.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding DSP Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 20 Increased: 36 New Position: 29.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) stake by 97.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc acquired 67,405 shares as First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 136,826 shares with $13.36 million value, up from 69,421 last quarter. First Rep Bk San Francisco C now has $16.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.26. About 775,842 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 18,099 shares to 472,517 valued at $41.59 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) stake by 16,691 shares and now owns 47,582 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Republic Bank Issues Notice of Redemption of Series D Preferred Shares – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Four Senior Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Los Angeles – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Atlantic Equities Downgrades First Republic Bank (FRC) to Underweight – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. First Republic Bank has $112 highest and $9800 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is 9.42% above currents $96.26 stock price. First Republic Bank had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $112 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $106 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 18 report.

More notable recent DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DSP Group to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is DSP Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DSPG) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DSP Group Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Time Change – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DSP Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSPG’s profit will be $1.60 million for 51.79 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by DSP Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Raging Capital Management Llc holds 2.28% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. for 939,722 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 209,889 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apis Capital Advisors Llc has 1.08% invested in the company for 49,980 shares. The New York-based Awm Investment Company Inc. has invested 1.03% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 116,624 shares.